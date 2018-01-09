Paul McLoone is marking the second anniversary of David Bowie's death on Wednesday nights show.

Last year he dedicated a show featuring lesser heard Bowie tracks, demo's, b-sides and rare recordings. This was the first #FantasticVoyage.

You can probably imagine, there were so many tracks that Paul couldn't get to. So this year, he is bringing in music from his own personal collection.

With Paul's knowledge of David Bowie, whether you are just discovering the Starman or are a super fan, this show will be very special.

Join Paul McLoone 9pm Wednesday 10th January.

Here is last years playlist from 'Fantastic Voyage 1'