Paul McLoone is taking the show on the road in 2018, the third date on the tour is Wednesday 23rd May and we are off to the Workman's Club, Dublin.

Live for music from not 1, but 2 Choice Prize Winning bands:

Ships

Super Extra Bonus Party

Silverbacks

Tickets are here, they are free, but limited so grab them now!

FREE TICKETS FOR PAUL MCLOONE ON TOUR

Ships - The winners of the 2018 Choice Music Prize will play their first gig since picking up the much coveted gong:

Super Extra Bonus Party are BACK after a lengthy hiatus. We had them in studio a while back where they unleashed this special performance of 'Switzerland' below - check it out:

Then, to finish off the bill, we have Silverbacks, a new Dublin-based band whose music is in the field of slacker indie and noise-pop: