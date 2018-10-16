Imagine heading along to see your heroes.

Your Mum brings you to see them cos ye know you're only ten.

Then they ask you to come on stage and play guitar and you don't even flinch.

Watch this kid blow the band away with his Metallica songs.

He is no pretender, this kid is my hero.

And Dave Grohl. Brilliant frontman. Brilliant human.

And of course the metal Gods heard those chords ringing out and showed their appreciation to the little guitar legend.

(all we wanna know is will they bring this kid to Slane?)