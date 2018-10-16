10-Year-Old Plays Guitar With Foo Fighters And Absolutely Kills It
Imagine heading along to see your heroes.
Your Mum brings you to see them cos ye know you're only ten.
Then they ask you to come on stage and play guitar and you don't even flinch.
Watch this kid blow the band away with his Metallica songs.
He is no pretender, this kid is my hero.
And Dave Grohl. Brilliant frontman. Brilliant human.
And of course the metal Gods heard those chords ringing out and showed their appreciation to the little guitar legend.
(all we wanna know is will they bring this kid to Slane?)
How cool is this??? Show ‘em how it’s done, Collier! #nextgeneration ・・・ #Repost @colliercashguitar ・・・ That’s me up there. Can’t believe I got to do this. @foofighters #davegrohl thank you so much for everything. I am working hard everyday on the guitar and bass. I played your guitar until my mom made me go to bed at 3am. @metallica @papa_het_ @kirkhammett @larsulrich @robtrujillo hope I made you guys proud. I saw you in STL last year and my mom is taking me to Wichita next year to see you. I can slay seek and destroy. Wish I would have played that. @mike_inez_official will you show @jerrycantrell and tell him I listened. I made sure to keep it fun 🎸🤘🏻 @sprintcenter awesome!! Thank you to my awesome mom @jendlugolecki for taking me to all of these shows. #foofighters #davegrohl #taylorhawkins #patsmear #metallica #jameshetfield #papahet #larsulrich #kirkhammett #roberttrujillo #rocknroll #ididthat 🙌🏻🎸🤘🏻. See the whole thing on my mom’s Facebook - Jennifer Dlugolecki- it’s 5 minutes 🤘🏻🤘🏻 https://www.facebook.com/1146396020/posts/10212933496589271/
