A video from Condé Nast Traveler is doing the rounds, showing 70 people trying to say 70 tongue twisters from 70 different countries.

In what they are calling a 'tongue twisters challenge,' citizens from around the world attempt funny tongue twisters in different languages.

Sally selling seashells at the seashore and Peter Piper picked a peck of peppers both feature, as do the best tongue twisters in Japan, Spain, Finland, Poland, China and Germany.

They can try as hard as they can but they will never succeed in beating this outstanding Bosco tongue twister from years ago.

Iconic.