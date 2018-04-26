A college in the States has set up a 'cry closet' for stressed out students.

The University of Utah says the space is a "place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break".

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

There are five rules to the closet which include knocking before entering, a time limit of ten minutes and just one person in the closet at a time.

Now - can we get one installed in the workplace?