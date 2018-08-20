If you thought the hurling was exciting, wait until you see this.

A tightly-contested facial hair competition took place in the UK over the weekend.

The British Beard and Moustache Championships happened in Blackpool with impressive beards and well-groomed moustaches taking centre stage.

Having the best time at the British Beard Competition in Blackpool! Thanks to all who had a selfie with me #BBMC2018 pic.twitter.com/sBXY9eHksW — Nat_Kitkat (@Nat_Kitkat) August 18, 2018

More than 200 competitors from around the globe took part in the event on Saturday, which is run by a Blackpool bearded men's club.

The contest has 21 categories including Freestyle, Handmade Creative, Natural and under 16s.