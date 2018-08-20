It'd put your 'beard' to shame

A tightly-contested facial hair competition took place in the UK over the weekend.

The British Beard and Moustache Championships happened in Blackpool with impressive beards and well-groomed moustaches taking centre stage.

More than 200 competitors from around the globe took part in the event on Saturday, which is run by a Blackpool bearded men's club.

The contest has 21 categories including Freestyle, Handmade Creative, Natural and under 16s. 