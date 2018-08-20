A Facial Hair Competition Took Place Over The Weekend
If you thought the hurling was exciting, wait until you see this.
A tightly-contested facial hair competition took place in the UK over the weekend.
The British Beard and Moustache Championships happened in Blackpool with impressive beards and well-groomed moustaches taking centre stage.
Some the speculator beards on show at the British Beard & Moustache Championships 2018. #beard #BBMC18 @TBBMC2018 @tbbclub pic.twitter.com/3z3l154s3s— Danny Lawson (@DannyLawPhoto) August 18, 2018
Having the best time at the British Beard Competition in Blackpool! Thanks to all who had a selfie with me #BBMC2018 pic.twitter.com/sBXY9eHksW— Nat_Kitkat (@Nat_Kitkat) August 18, 2018
More than 200 competitors from around the globe took part in the event on Saturday, which is run by a Blackpool bearded men's club.
#TBBMC2018 The British Beard Competition takes place in the Empress Ballroom in @WGBpl today @rjpimage is enjoying himself 😉 @VisitLancashire @BBCNWT @BBCLancashire @Gillylancs pic.twitter.com/dL8VobPU4w— Russell Howarth (@_DigitalDoodles) August 18, 2018
Final four Champs coming up...#BBMC2018https://t.co/bVJfJH0S5M@IainCrockart @WoodysForMen @Captainfawcett @sandgrownbeards @liverbeards @Bedsbeardoil @beard_club_uk_ @HonestAmish_com @BeardedRapscall @TB_bearded_baby @tbbclub @BrightonBeardCo @bobosbeard pic.twitter.com/Ft6KKbFPya— TBBMC 2018 (@TBBMC2018) August 17, 2018
The contest has 21 categories including Freestyle, Handmade Creative, Natural and under 16s.