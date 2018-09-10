If this place was based in Dublin, it'd be advertised on Daft for over a grand a month.

Cora Gordon was so impressed with her Mam's handiwork she posted a Tweet displaying it.

Using her undeniably brilliant talents her Ma made some adjustments to the cages of Harrington and Piccolo by hand making them a couch each, cushions, a rug, small dinner plates, artwork, family photos, and wallpaper.

Well done Mother Gordon this is outstanding.

If we had four more guinea pigs they could remake Friends in this place:

IM CRYING MY MOM MADE MY GUINEA PIGS A HOUSE COMPLETE WITH COUCHES ART AND BABY PICTURES pic.twitter.com/jZgLpCPgZs — cora g (@ccoragordonn) September 7, 2018

Here's a video of the lads enjoying their new gaff: