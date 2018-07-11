Fact: there's a certain science behind pouring the perfect pint of Guinness.

The angle of the glass, how long it is left to rest and the general creaminess of a pint all play an important part in helping to create an ideal pint of the black stuff.

So you can imagine the uproar this abomination was greeted with when Ross Maghielse posted this pint he spotted in Seattle on Twitter.

It's a mix of Sprite on the bottom topped with a Guinness head.

Sprite. On. The. Bottom. Topped. With. A. Guinness. Head.

Someone next to me at this Seattle soccer bar just ordered a Guinness and Sprite, and WTF, is this a thing? pic.twitter.com/MV7F8G46Co — Ross Maghielse (@Maghielse) July 10, 2018

Ross went one step further and asked the stranger in the bar for a taste of this hybrid drink and he confirmed what we already knew just by looking at the thing: It tastes like crap.