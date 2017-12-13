This sounds like a scene straight out of Love Actually!

Journalist and court reporter Sarah-Jane Murphy was sitting through jury selection at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday when a little bit of magic, courtesy of the soundest judge ever, came her way.

Jury selection, CCJ, yesterday.



Man: I can’t serve; I’m away for weekend.

Judge: We don’t sit at weekends.

Man: I’m away till Monday. I’m 54, a bachelor & it’s my 1st time in love.

Judge: Then you GO and you GO with my blessing.



It was truly an epic moment ❤️ — Sarah-Jane Murphy (@sjanemurf) December 13, 2017

It's like this was scripted for a rom-com, something Sarah-Jane's followers were quick to point out.

I had to force myself not to stand up & applaud. — Sarah-Jane Murphy (@sjanemurf) December 13, 2017

This honestly sounds like the ending to a film and it’s lovely! — Aoife RC (@thatdanishgirl) December 13, 2017

Eleven angry men and one love-sick puppy! — simonlambert50@gmail (@simonlambert50) December 13, 2017

Guilty of 'Love In The First Degree', perhaps? — Marv147 (@Marv147) December 13, 2017

It really is the most wonderful time of the year.