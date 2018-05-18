It's the backbone to every Irish summer and now silage season is being celebrated in all it's glory.

Coolmoyne & Moyglass Vintage Club are holding a 'Silage Extravaganza' on Sunday 29th July.

Not one, but three, record attempts will be taking place - the record for the most county tractors on one site, the most vintage harvesters on one site and the most MF65 tractors on one site.

There'll also be kids and family entertainment, bouncy castles and live music from T.R Dallas.

For more, check out their Facebook page.