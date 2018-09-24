*calls in sick, watches all day

Temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees in some parts of the country this Wednesday, it's nearly October yet we'll be able to sit out in our gardens and get a suntan this week.

With all of this sunshine, Christmas couldn't feel further away, however one TV channel is set to change all that - one Christmas movie at at time.

From now until the festive period 'True Christmas' will be showing non-stop Christmas movies, like Elf and It's A Wonderful Life, 24/7.

If you just can't wait for Christmas you can find True Christmas on Freeview (62), Sky (185) and Virgin (424).

 