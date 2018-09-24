Temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees in some parts of the country this Wednesday, it's nearly October yet we'll be able to sit out in our gardens and get a suntan this week.

With all of this sunshine, Christmas couldn't feel further away, however one TV channel is set to change all that - one Christmas movie at at time.

From now until the festive period 'True Christmas' will be showing non-stop Christmas movies, like Elf and It's A Wonderful Life, 24/7.

If you just can't wait for Christmas you can find True Christmas on Freeview (62), Sky (185) and Virgin (424).