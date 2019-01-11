A TV Show From 1958 Predicted Trump And His Wall
Watch to the end because this is incredible.
What the fresh hell. This is REAL. Filmed in 1958- about a conman who grifts a small town of suckers into building a wall. History not subtle enough for you? GUESS THE GRIFTER'S NAME— Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) 9 January 2019
(And watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/6FA3p6KC00
Some people have described it as the Biff Tannin Effect.
Fans of Back To The Future will be aware of that theory as the villainous bully is based on Trump:
It seems the episode may have been inspired by Papa Trump:
Fred Trump the slumlord, reviled by many in NYC back then. Woody Guthrie wrote him into a song back in 1950. https://t.co/88YXSa73vL— Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) 10 January 2019
It gets better:
That dude looks like Fred Trump too.— Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) 10 January 2019
Fred Trump was 53 in 1958. pic.twitter.com/0T9HYUwiX7