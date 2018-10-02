Clapping has been banned at University of Manchester Students’ Union events to avoid triggering anxiety and improve accessibility. Students are instead encouraged to use "jazz hands" to express their support. pic.twitter.com/8pSF3svvLy — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) 1 October 2018

The Manchester Student's Union passed a resolution that instead of clapping they would engage the international sign language interpretation of clapping which is essentially "jazz hands"

They said: "It was argued that the loud noise of traditional clapping and whooping pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues. BSL (British Sign Language) clapping – or, jazz hands – would be a more inclusive form of expression."

