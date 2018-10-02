If you're happy and you know it...oh.

The Manchester Student's Union passed a resolution that instead of clapping they would engage the international sign language interpretation of clapping which is essentially "jazz hands"

They said: "It was argued that the loud noise of traditional clapping and whooping pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues. BSL (British Sign Language) clapping – or, jazz hands – would be a more inclusive form of expression."

You have to hand it to them.

Oi, you lot SIT DOWN!!!!!

Ah, that's better.