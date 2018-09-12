A Very Irish Message Is Lit Up In Lights In London's Piccadilly Circus
Training provider FITAC may have won the internet this week, with their new ad on display smack bang in the middle of London town.
We don't want to give the game away, but one county in particular will absolutely love this (ahem - MAYO)
It's their year lads!
FITAC are delighted to have placed an advert on the new 4K screen in Piccadilly Circus, London, as part of our UK roll out. We had a bit too much room left over in the scrolling banner so we had to fill it with something..! https://t.co/KwHV2Wlfqh pic.twitter.com/JZ9IG3l5Dp— FITAC (@FITAC_ie) September 11, 2018