This gorgeous little messer got on the pitch in the Georgian Football League the other night.

It's like watching your mate get on the dance-floor after insisting he wouldn't dream of it, then refuses to get off it after a circle opens up, then milks it for the entire night while everyone just watches not knowing what to do.

Our favourite parts are the puppy rolling under the goalkeeper and the player at the corner flag just PLEADING with him!

All they needed was a professional dog handler like the legend John Mullane: