After Quitting The X Factor Louis Walsh Spent His Summer Binging On These Box Sets
After working on one of the most successful talent shows on TV, Louis Walsh found himself with some spare time on his hands this summer when he quit The X Factor after 13 years.
Proving he is just like the rest of us when it comes to enjoying some down time, Louis told Dermot & Dave that he spent the summer binge watching some brilliant box sets, and he even had a few recommendations for us.
Just as the autumn creeps up on us and duvet days loom in the not-too-distant future, Dave has also made us want to re-watch Breaking Bad.
Damn you Dave!