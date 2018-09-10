After working on one of the most successful talent shows on TV, Louis Walsh found himself with some spare time on his hands this summer when he quit The X Factor after 13 years.

Proving he is just like the rest of us when it comes to enjoying some down time, Louis told Dermot & Dave that he spent the summer binge watching some brilliant box sets, and he even had a few recommendations for us.

Wondering what box set to binge on next? Let Louis Walsh pick it for you!@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/5ec0vj6fGE — Today FM (@TodayFM) September 10, 2018

Just as the autumn creeps up on us and duvet days loom in the not-too-distant future, Dave has also made us want to re-watch Breaking Bad.

Damn you Dave!