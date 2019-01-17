Trump wants his wall and he's making a lot of people suffer while his demands are met.

Well rapper Cardi B has had enough and she lets fly with both Brooklyn barrels with this passionate rant.

Be prepared for some swears lads.

Cardi B just posted this on Instagram #CardiB2020 pic.twitter.com/zg4prRUfdG — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 16, 2019

And what we LOVE about this post is that this Tweeter transcribed it in full: