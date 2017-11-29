It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!

YOUR S IS S

  • Your secret is safe
  • Your skirt is short
  • Your star is shining
  • Your Show is Savage
  • Your Story is Shocking
  • Your Smoothie is Sickening
  • Your Spaghetti is Stringy
  • Your Sign is Sagittarius
  • Your Sandwich is Stuffed
  • Your Sandwich is Soggy
  • Your Slinky is Springy
  • Your Suit is Slick
  • Your Song is Silly
  • Your Smile is Stunning
  • Your Shirt is Stained
  • Your Skin is Sizzled
  • Your Socks are Soft
  • Your Sister is Sexy
  • Your Secret is Safe
  • Your Sausages are Sizzling
  • Your Snoring is Shocking
  • Your Stew is Sensational
  • Your Suit is Stunning

WWW

  • We Walloped Wales
  • Willy Warmers Work
  • What Women Want
  • Wimps Wear Wetsuits
  • World Wide Web
  • Windy Weather Warning
  • Wibbly Wobbly Wonder
  • Whiskey With Water
  • Whoever Wins Wins
  • Wild Wild West
  • William Wrote Words
  • Wet Wet Wet
  • When Where Why
  • Who What Where
  • Women Want Wine
  • Wine With Water
  • Willy Wonka's Wonderland
  • Who Wears What
  • Wee Willie Winky
  • Wet Wipes Work
  • Win Win Win
  • Wonder Woman Wins
  • Who Wears Wigs

ANSWER: Wild Winds Whistle

LOTS OF T M D S

  • Lots of teachers mark during summer
  • Lots of tequila makes Dave sick
  • Lots of turtles must dig sand
  • Lots of toys make Dave scared
  • Lots of tomato's make delicious soup
  • Lots of toothpaste make dentures shine
  • Lots of tasty mustard dressing salad
  • Lots of talking made Dermot sick
  • Lots of totally mad Dublin supporters 
  • Lots of tomatoes make delicious salsa
  • Lots of trumpets make deafening sounds
  • Lots of training makes Dave sweat
  • Lots of tea makes Dermot sluggish
  • Lots of today's men don't shave
  • Lots of traffic makes Dublin slow
  • Lots of things make Dave smile
  • Lots of treats make dogs slobber
  • Lots of tuna makes Dermot stink
  • Lots of tomatoes make delicious salads
  • Lots of toilets make dripping sounds
  • Lots of tractors made Dave smile'
  • Lots of time Maria don’t sweat
  • Lots of toffee makes dentures stick
  • Lots of teachers may do science
  • Lots of taxi men drive saloons.
  • Lots of today’s men do shopping
  • Lots of toys make Department stores
  • Lots of teeth makes dentists smile.
  • Lots of trendy men don't shave
  • Lots of towels make dry skin.
  • Lots of tractors may drip silage
  • Lots of training makes Dave strong
  • Lots of tickles make Dave squeel
  • Lots of tomatoes make Dolmio sauce
  • Lots of Tornadoes Make Dangerous storms
  • Lots of Trade’s Men Don’t Show
  • Lots of Tele Makes Dave Stupid
  • Lots of Turbulence Makes Dave Scared
  • Lots of Thunder Makes Dogs Scared
  • Lots of Tea Made During Soaps
  • Lots of Tractors Making Diesel Suck
  • Lots of turkeys makes December Special
  • Lots of Tinder Matches Don't Speak
  • Lots of Toast Makes Dermot Smile
  • Lots of Twisters Make Dangerous Storms
  • Lots of Toblerones Make Dermot Sick
  • Lots of Tutoring Makes Diligent Students
  • Lots Of Teams Might Do Something
  • Lots Of Trainers Might Do Squats
  • Lots Of Top Models Doing Struts

ANS: Lots of Traffic Makes Drivers Sad

C IS B S C

  • Coke Is Best Served Chilled
  • Cider Is Best Served Cold
  • Crab Is Best Served Cold
  • Christmas Is Becoming So Commercialised 
  • Courage Is Basically Staying Cool
  • Chocolate Is Basically Sugary Calories 
  • Cream Is Best Served Cold
  • Cadbury's Is Bloody Serious Chocolate 
  • Cork Is Bloody Savage Craic
  • Cancer Is Bad So Care
  • Cement Is Basically Sticky Clay
  • Chocolate Is But Sugary Calories
  • Christmas Is Bringing Some Cheer
  • Caviar Is Best Served Cold
  • Champagne Is Best Served Chilled

ANS: Chicken Is Best Served Cooked

P S HAVE C

  • Phone shops have credit
  • Puppet strings have controls
  • Petrol stations have cars
  • Pork Scratchings have changed
  • Punctuation still have commas
  • Police stations have cells
  • Pirate ships have cannons
  • Police stations have cops
  • Postage stamps have corners

ANS: Pirate Ships Have Captains

I I C M

  • Ian is chocolate mad
  • In Italy Catholics mingle
  • Ireland's invincible Conor McGregor
  • Is it cool man
  • I idolise Chris Martin
  • Iniesta in central midfield
  • India is curry mad
  • Is it country music
  • In Italy cows moo
  • I’m in county Mayo
  • If I can’t move
  • Isn't it comedy magic
  • I'm in crazy mode
  • In Ireland cows moo
  • Italian ice cream machine
  • It's Irish cows milk
  • Ice igloos can melt
  • Iceland's icebergs can't melt
  • I'm into collecting moths
  • I'm in Christmas mode
  • Ice in Coke melts
  • Insert ink cartridge manually
  • Ireland is cold mostly
  • Is it Christmas Mammy
  • In Italy coffee matters
  • I'm into country music 
  • I inhale cake mix
  • Ireland idolises Conor McGregor
  • India is cricket mad
  • Impractical ideas cause mayhem 
  • I inhale carbon monoxide 
  • I'm in complete meltdown
  • I'm into chocolate mice
  • Ian's into country music
  • It is crazy money
  • Ireland is chocolate mad
  • Ireland is Celtic mad
  • Ian is cooking mackerel 
  • Irish items cost more

ANSWER: Ireland invented chocolate milk

S S IN S

  • See stars in space
  • Sizzling sun in summer
  • Small sizes in stock
  • School starts in September
  • Spaghetti shapes in sauce
  • Size six in shoes
  • Susan Sarandon in Stepmom
  • Snakes slither in sand
  • Sheer sheep in spring
  • Sea salt in stew
  • Singing songs in Spanish
  • Short socks in sandals
  • Snails slither in slime
  • Smelly socks in sandals 
  • Sand sandwiches in summer
  • Soccer starts in September
  • Spread slurry in summer
  • Skinless sausages in soup
  • So sexy in stockings
  • Seven seas in Sinbad
  • Sweet smell in success
  • Sesame Street in Spanish
  • Salsa sauce in Spain
  • Super sexy in slippers
  • Sipping Sangria in Spain
  • Sea shells in sand
  • Slugs shrivel in salt
  • Sound system in studio

ANSWER: Satellites spin in space

T IS AN A

  • Trump is an ass
  • Traffic as an annoyance
  • Tequila is an alcohol
  • Twitter is an addiction
  • Twitter is an app
  • Tony is an angel
  • Terminator is an android
  • Toad is an amphibian

ANSWER: Thriller is an album

P MY T

  • Pick my team
  • Pay my taxes
  • Push my trolley

ANSWER: Pop My Toast

YOUR M IS F

  • Your mood is fowl
  • Your mailbox is full
  • Your mouth is full
  • Your makeup is flawless
  • Your mug is full
  • Your modem is fixed
  • Your muscle is fit
  • Your marriage is forever
  • Your metabolism is fast
  • Your milkshake is frothy
  • Your mind is free
  • Your muesli is fruity
  • Your man is fine
  • Your mask is frightening 
  • Your mouth is foul
  • Your mate is fit
  • Your mind is fickle
  • Your microphone is finicky
  • Your mattress is firm
  • Your mustard is French
  • Your memory is flawed
  • Your mainsail is flapping
  • Your motor is flooded
  • Your mission is futile
  • Your microphone is fuzzy
  • Your motor is fecked
  • Your milk is fresh
  • Your mash is fluffy
  • Your mandible is flexible
  • Your mango is fermenting 
  • Your mare is foaling 
  • Your meal is frugal 
  • Your momma is fat
  • Your mobile is faulty
  • Your Minion is funny
  • Your month is February
  • Your machine is faulty
  • Your memory is full
  • Your magic is fake
  • Your muscle is flexed
  • Your meat is frozen
  • Your mammy is fantastic
  • Your mind is fading
  • Your man is funny
  • Your manager is feisty
  • Your mouse is flashing
  • Your meat is fatty
  • Your mortgage is fixed
  • Your monitor is frozen
  • Your mam is funny
  • Your mirror is foolproof 
  • Your monkey is funky
  • Your mocha is frothy
  • Your money is filthy
  • Your microwave is flashing
  • Your mug is funny
  • Your meal is free
  • Your mansion is fabulous 
  • Your mother is family
  • Your media is fake
  • Your mother is furious
  • Your marsbar is fried
  • Your mask is freaky
  • Your man is farming
  • Your mop is filthy
  • Your marker is fine
  • Your muffin is fluffy
  • Your monitor is flickering
  • Your mattress is foam
  • Your match is Friday
  • Your mustard is fiery 
  • Your marriage is fake 
  • Your mojo is flat
  • Your man is fit
  • Your mascot is fab
  • Your monkfish is frozen
  • Your meringue is fluffy
  • Your match is finished

ANSWER: Your mouse is filthy - huge congratulations to Brian Burke from Galway who won €1,800 for this guessing one!

S I S I S

  • Sometimes it's sunny in Seville
  • Sun is shining in summer
  • Sleeping in socks is silly
  • Sometimes I suspect I'm stupid
  • Socks in sandals are silly
  • Socks in sandals are stupid
  • Swordfish is sold in steaks
  • Salpa is sexy in stockings
  • Sometimes in summer I sunbathe

ANSWER: Sometimes it snows in spring 

S D S

  • Spaniards do siestas
  • Sausages Dermot sausages
  • Some day soon*
  • Snowflakes don't smell
  • Snoring disturbs sleep
  • Safety data sheets
  • Save Dave's soul
  • Seven deadly sins
  • Save don't send
  • Sewerage does smell
  • Sharks don't shave
  • Slippers don't slip
  • Sausages don't sizzle 
  • Seven Dwarfs sing
  • Stupid damn sentences
  • Sheep don’t swim
  • Sharks do smile
  • Stupid deli sandwiches
  • Squirrels don’t spit
  • Special delivery service
  • Sip don't slurp
  • Skunks definitely stink 
  • Sometimes Dermot sings
  • Swans don't sing
  • Sugar does sweeten
  • Sush Dave's sleeping
  • Squirrels don't squeak
  • Same day service
  • Sour dough scones
  • Soldiers don't smile
  • Slotthed drive system
  • Santa doesn't sleep
  • Saints don't sin
  • Snoop Dog sings
  • Sometimes doors slam
  • Sharks don't sleep
  • Suds don't sink
  • Snails don't sprint 
  • Slurry does stink
  • School days suck
  • Some dislike sharing
  • Stop doing stuff
  • Students don't save
  • Should Dermot shave?

ANSWER: Starfish don't swim.

A B C Don't

  • A boy called Dave
  • Alright boys calm down
  • Anything but Chelsea drawing
  • Any body can dance
  • All beavers construct dams
  • Another bright clear day
  • Anything but cheese Dave
  • A ball can deflate
  • A brilliant cut diamond
  • All Blacks Chicago defeat
  • After bright comes darkness
  • Alpha bravo charlie delta 
  • A beautiful cuddly dog
  • Another blustery cold day
  • Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness
  • Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)
  • A big creamy donut
  • After Barack came Donald
  • A bird called Dustin
  • A bacon cabbage dinner
  • A bright colourful display
  • A baby can't drive
  • Another broken car door
  • A boy can dream
  • A bus changing direction
  • All binmen collect dustbins 
  • Anxious boys can't dance
  • Ask before calling down
  • A big cat digger
  • A bacon cheese double
  • After Brexit comes disaster
  • A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk
  • A Boston cream donut
  • All babies cuddle daddy
  • Arguments behind closed doors
  • American buffoon called Donald
  • Another bank closes down
  • All cars break down
  • Atlantic beside coast drive
  • Antonio Banderas can't dance
  • A band called Delorentos
  • Adjusting blinds confuses Dave
  • Always be careful driving
  • A big clear desk
  • All batteries continually decline
  • Always bring clean drawers
  • A big comfy duvet
  • Angry birds can detonate
  • Adults believe children don't
  • Alsatians bark cats don't 
  • Americans brad Canadians don't
  • Alligators blink crocodiles don't
  • Animals behave children don't
  • Atheists believe Christian's don't
  • Apples bruise cucumbers don't
  • Acrobats balance clowns don't
  • Antelopes bounce cats don't
  • Asteroids burn comets don't
  • Alcohol burns creams don't
  • Ants bite caterpillars don't
  • Audiences behave crowds don't
  • Arsenal brag Chelsea don't
  • Another bus corridor don't

ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!

S IS A M C

  • Slane is a muddy concert 
  • Stirling is a money currency
  • Samantha is a master chef
  • Sudeko is a mental challenge
  • Suzuki is a motor cycle
  • Sunshine is a mood changer
  • Spain is a Mediterranean country
  • Spiderman is a masked crusader
  • Siesta is a mid-day map
  • Sagittarius is a major constellation
  • Scuzz is a music channel
  • Steak is an main course
  • Sugar is a mighty condiment 
  • Steer is a male cow
  • Stilton is a mouldy cheese
  • Spagetti is a main course
  • Steel is a metallic compound
  • Snake is a mobile classic
  • Shaving is a man's choice
  • Soft is a mouses cough
  • Summer is a month closer
  • Stampy is a Minecraft character
  • Sleep is a man's comfort
  • Sugar is a mood changer
  • Sligo is a mad county
  • Slane is a massive castle
  • Sing is a musical cartoon
  • Shopping is a mundane chore
  • Stupidness is a medical condition

ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!! 

D D D'S D

  • Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver
  • Dirty Dozen director's dead
  • Dermot drank Dave's Drink
  • Dermot detests Dragon's Den
  • Donald Duck date's Daisy
  • Didier Drogbas dad's dog
  • Dermot dreamt Dave's dead
  • Dermot dressed Dave's daughter
  • Dancing Des does disco
  • Dermot digs Devereux's dress
  • Dermot detests Dave's dog
  • Dermot delivered Dave's dryer
  • Don't drink Dave's decaff
  • Daisy Duke's double denim
  • Don't dunk Dave's donuts
  • Digger driver drives digger
  • Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner

Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive

B IS A P IN A M

  • Britain is a monarchy with a parliament
  • Bond is a man with a pistol
  • Bitch is a mother with a pup

Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie

THE C WAS B BY THE S

  • The cat was bitten by the snake
  • The car was bought by the salesman
  • The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse

Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners

THE L IS S IN THE M

  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The loaf is soft in the middle
  • The laundry is still in the machine
  • The line is straight in the middle
  • The lent is starting in a month
  • The lasagne is still in the microwave
  • The Luas is slow in the morning
  • The lemon is sour in the mouth
  • The larks are singing in the morning
  • The letter is sent in the mail
  • The lie is safer in the mouth
  • The light is strong in the morning
  • The light is shinning in the meadow
  • The lollipop is soft in the middle
  • The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
  • The lunch is still in the microwave
  • The love is strong in the morning
  • The lark is singing in the meadow
  • The lever is stuck in the middle
  • The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
  • The Lada is stuck in the mud
  • The limousine is stretching in the middle
  • The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
  • The lime is sliced in the mojito
  • The Lego is sharp in the morning
  • The lettuce is soggy in the middle
  • The leg is stuck in the mud

Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave

