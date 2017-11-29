Ah Sure Lookit, WHAT THE HELL IS IT???
It's been driving you all crazy! You've been texting, calling and even stopping us in the street to take a guess!
And no, Googling it will get you nowhere! It came from our actual brains!
It's worth a minimum of €250 with €50 added each day its not guessed correctly.
So, because we're sound, we've compiled a list of all the wrong guesses:
YOUR S IS S
- Your secret is safe
- Your skirt is short
- Your star is shining
- Your Show is Savage
- Your Story is Shocking
- Your Smoothie is Sickening
- Your Spaghetti is Stringy
- Your Sign is Sagittarius
- Your Sandwich is Stuffed
- Your Sandwich is Soggy
- Your Slinky is Springy
- Your Suit is Slick
- Your Song is Silly
- Your Smile is Stunning
- Your Shirt is Stained
- Your Skin is Sizzled
- Your Socks are Soft
- Your Sister is Sexy
- Your Secret is Safe
- Your Sausages are Sizzling
- Your Snoring is Shocking
- Your Stew is Sensational
- Your Suit is Stunning
Full terms and conditions apply here
WWW
- We Walloped Wales
- Willy Warmers Work
- What Women Want
- Wimps Wear Wetsuits
- World Wide Web
- Windy Weather Warning
- Wibbly Wobbly Wonder
- Whiskey With Water
- Whoever Wins Wins
- Wild Wild West
- William Wrote Words
- Wet Wet Wet
- When Where Why
- Who What Where
- Women Want Wine
- Wine With Water
- Willy Wonka's Wonderland
- Who Wears What
- Wee Willie Winky
- Wet Wipes Work
- Win Win Win
- Wonder Woman Wins
- Who Wears Wigs
ANSWER: Wild Winds Whistle
LOTS OF T M D S
- Lots of teachers mark during summer
- Lots of tequila makes Dave sick
- Lots of turtles must dig sand
- Lots of toys make Dave scared
- Lots of tomato's make delicious soup
- Lots of toothpaste make dentures shine
- Lots of tasty mustard dressing salad
- Lots of talking made Dermot sick
- Lots of totally mad Dublin supporters
- Lots of tomatoes make delicious salsa
- Lots of trumpets make deafening sounds
- Lots of training makes Dave sweat
- Lots of tea makes Dermot sluggish
- Lots of today's men don't shave
- Lots of traffic makes Dublin slow
- Lots of things make Dave smile
- Lots of treats make dogs slobber
- Lots of tuna makes Dermot stink
- Lots of tomatoes make delicious salads
- Lots of toilets make dripping sounds
- Lots of tractors made Dave smile'
- Lots of time Maria don’t sweat
- Lots of toffee makes dentures stick
- Lots of teachers may do science
- Lots of taxi men drive saloons.
- Lots of today’s men do shopping
- Lots of toys make Department stores
- Lots of teeth makes dentists smile.
- Lots of trendy men don't shave
- Lots of towels make dry skin.
- Lots of tractors may drip silage
- Lots of training makes Dave strong
- Lots of tickles make Dave squeel
- Lots of tomatoes make Dolmio sauce
- Lots of Tornadoes Make Dangerous storms
- Lots of Trade’s Men Don’t Show
- Lots of Tele Makes Dave Stupid
- Lots of Turbulence Makes Dave Scared
- Lots of Thunder Makes Dogs Scared
- Lots of Tea Made During Soaps
- Lots of Tractors Making Diesel Suck
- Lots of turkeys makes December Special
- Lots of Tinder Matches Don't Speak
- Lots of Toast Makes Dermot Smile
- Lots of Twisters Make Dangerous Storms
- Lots of Toblerones Make Dermot Sick
- Lots of Tutoring Makes Diligent Students
- Lots Of Teams Might Do Something
- Lots Of Trainers Might Do Squats
- Lots Of Top Models Doing Struts
ANS: Lots of Traffic Makes Drivers Sad
C IS B S C
- Coke Is Best Served Chilled
- Cider Is Best Served Cold
- Crab Is Best Served Cold
- Christmas Is Becoming So Commercialised
- Courage Is Basically Staying Cool
- Chocolate Is Basically Sugary Calories
- Cream Is Best Served Cold
- Cadbury's Is Bloody Serious Chocolate
- Cork Is Bloody Savage Craic
- Cancer Is Bad So Care
- Cement Is Basically Sticky Clay
- Chocolate Is But Sugary Calories
- Christmas Is Bringing Some Cheer
- Caviar Is Best Served Cold
- Champagne Is Best Served Chilled
ANS: Chicken Is Best Served Cooked
P S HAVE C
- Phone shops have credit
- Puppet strings have controls
- Petrol stations have cars
- Pork Scratchings have changed
- Punctuation still have commas
- Police stations have cells
- Pirate ships have cannons
- Police stations have cops
- Postage stamps have corners
ANS: Pirate Ships Have Captains
I I C M
- Ian is chocolate mad
- In Italy Catholics mingle
- Ireland's invincible Conor McGregor
- Is it cool man
- I idolise Chris Martin
- Iniesta in central midfield
- India is curry mad
- Is it country music
- In Italy cows moo
- I’m in county Mayo
- If I can’t move
- Isn't it comedy magic
- I'm in crazy mode
- In Ireland cows moo
- Italian ice cream machine
- It's Irish cows milk
- Ice igloos can melt
- Iceland's icebergs can't melt
- I'm into collecting moths
- I'm in Christmas mode
- Ice in Coke melts
- Insert ink cartridge manually
- Ireland is cold mostly
- Is it Christmas Mammy
- In Italy coffee matters
- I'm into country music
- I inhale cake mix
- Ireland idolises Conor McGregor
- India is cricket mad
- Impractical ideas cause mayhem
- I inhale carbon monoxide
- I'm in complete meltdown
- I'm into chocolate mice
- Ian's into country music
- It is crazy money
- Ireland is chocolate mad
- Ireland is Celtic mad
- Ian is cooking mackerel
- Irish items cost more
ANSWER: Ireland invented chocolate milk
S S IN S
- See stars in space
- Sizzling sun in summer
- Small sizes in stock
- School starts in September
- Spaghetti shapes in sauce
- Size six in shoes
- Susan Sarandon in Stepmom
- Snakes slither in sand
- Sheer sheep in spring
- Sea salt in stew
- Singing songs in Spanish
- Short socks in sandals
- Snails slither in slime
- Smelly socks in sandals
- Sand sandwiches in summer
- Soccer starts in September
- Spread slurry in summer
- Skinless sausages in soup
- So sexy in stockings
- Seven seas in Sinbad
- Sweet smell in success
- Sesame Street in Spanish
- Salsa sauce in Spain
- Super sexy in slippers
- Sipping Sangria in Spain
- Sea shells in sand
- Slugs shrivel in salt
- Sound system in studio
ANSWER: Satellites spin in space
T IS AN A
- Trump is an ass
- Traffic as an annoyance
- Tequila is an alcohol
- Twitter is an addiction
- Twitter is an app
- Tony is an angel
- Terminator is an android
- Toad is an amphibian
ANSWER: Thriller is an album
P MY T
- Pick my team
- Pay my taxes
- Push my trolley
ANSWER: Pop My Toast
YOUR M IS F
- Your mood is fowl
- Your mailbox is full
- Your mouth is full
- Your makeup is flawless
- Your mug is full
- Your modem is fixed
- Your muscle is fit
- Your marriage is forever
- Your metabolism is fast
- Your milkshake is frothy
- Your mind is free
- Your muesli is fruity
- Your man is fine
- Your mask is frightening
- Your mouth is foul
- Your mate is fit
- Your mind is fickle
- Your microphone is finicky
- Your mattress is firm
- Your mustard is French
- Your memory is flawed
- Your mainsail is flapping
- Your motor is flooded
- Your mission is futile
- Your microphone is fuzzy
- Your motor is fecked
- Your milk is fresh
- Your mash is fluffy
- Your mandible is flexible
- Your mango is fermenting
- Your mare is foaling
- Your meal is frugal
- Your momma is fat
- Your mobile is faulty
- Your Minion is funny
- Your month is February
- Your machine is faulty
- Your memory is full
- Your magic is fake
- Your muscle is flexed
- Your meat is frozen
- Your mammy is fantastic
- Your mind is fading
- Your man is funny
- Your manager is feisty
- Your mouse is flashing
- Your meat is fatty
- Your mortgage is fixed
- Your monitor is frozen
- Your mam is funny
- Your mirror is foolproof
- Your monkey is funky
- Your mocha is frothy
- Your money is filthy
- Your microwave is flashing
- Your mug is funny
- Your meal is free
- Your mansion is fabulous
- Your mother is family
- Your media is fake
- Your mother is furious
- Your marsbar is fried
- Your mask is freaky
- Your man is farming
- Your mop is filthy
- Your marker is fine
- Your muffin is fluffy
- Your monitor is flickering
- Your mattress is foam
- Your match is Friday
- Your mustard is fiery
- Your marriage is fake
- Your mojo is flat
- Your man is fit
- Your mascot is fab
- Your monkfish is frozen
- Your meringue is fluffy
- Your match is finished
ANSWER: Your mouse is filthy - huge congratulations to Brian Burke from Galway who won €1,800 for this guessing one!
S I S I S
- Sometimes it's sunny in Seville
- Sun is shining in summer
- Sleeping in socks is silly
- Sometimes I suspect I'm stupid
- Socks in sandals are silly
- Socks in sandals are stupid
- Swordfish is sold in steaks
- Salpa is sexy in stockings
- Sometimes in summer I sunbathe
ANSWER: Sometimes it snows in spring
S D S
- Spaniards do siestas
- Sausages Dermot sausages
- Some day soon*
- Snowflakes don't smell
- Snoring disturbs sleep
- Safety data sheets
- Save Dave's soul
- Seven deadly sins
- Save don't send
- Sewerage does smell
- Sharks don't shave
- Slippers don't slip
- Sausages don't sizzle
- Seven Dwarfs sing
- Stupid damn sentences
- Sheep don’t swim
- Sharks do smile
- Stupid deli sandwiches
- Squirrels don’t spit
- Special delivery service
- Sip don't slurp
- Skunks definitely stink
- Sometimes Dermot sings
- Swans don't sing
- Sugar does sweeten
- Sush Dave's sleeping
- Squirrels don't squeak
- Same day service
- Sour dough scones
- Soldiers don't smile
- Slotthed drive system
- Santa doesn't sleep
- Saints don't sin
- Snoop Dog sings
- Sometimes doors slam
- Sharks don't sleep
- Suds don't sink
- Snails don't sprint
- Slurry does stink
- School days suck
- Some dislike sharing
- Stop doing stuff
- Students don't save
- Should Dermot shave?
ANSWER: Starfish don't swim.
A B C Don't
- A boy called Dave
- Alright boys calm down
- Anything but Chelsea drawing
- Any body can dance
- All beavers construct dams
- Another bright clear day
- Anything but cheese Dave
- A ball can deflate
- A brilliant cut diamond
- All Blacks Chicago defeat
- After bright comes darkness
- Alpha bravo charlie delta
- A beautiful cuddly dog
- Another blustery cold day
- Alcoholic beverages cause drunkenness
- Alight bruv calm down (in a London accent)
- A big creamy donut
- After Barack came Donald
- A bird called Dustin
- A bacon cabbage dinner
- A bright colourful display
- A baby can't drive
- Another broken car door
- A boy can dream
- A bus changing direction
- All binmen collect dustbins
- Anxious boys can't dance
- Ask before calling down
- A big cat digger
- A bacon cheese double
- After Brexit comes disaster
- A bar of Cadbury's Dairymilk
- A Boston cream donut
- All babies cuddle daddy
- Arguments behind closed doors
- American buffoon called Donald
- Another bank closes down
- All cars break down
- Atlantic beside coast drive
- Antonio Banderas can't dance
- A band called Delorentos
- Adjusting blinds confuses Dave
- Always be careful driving
- A big clear desk
- All batteries continually decline
- Always bring clean drawers
- A big comfy duvet
- Angry birds can detonate
- Adults believe children don't
- Alsatians bark cats don't
- Americans brad Canadians don't
- Alligators blink crocodiles don't
- Animals behave children don't
- Atheists believe Christian's don't
- Apples bruise cucumbers don't
- Acrobats balance clowns don't
- Antelopes bounce cats don't
- Asteroids burn comets don't
- Alcohol burns creams don't
- Ants bite caterpillars don't
- Audiences behave crowds don't
- Arsenal brag Chelsea don't
- Another bus corridor don't
ANSWER: Apples bob, coins don't, fair play to Lisa from Waterford for cracking this one!!
S IS A M C
- Slane is a muddy concert
- Stirling is a money currency
- Samantha is a master chef
- Sudeko is a mental challenge
- Suzuki is a motor cycle
- Sunshine is a mood changer
- Spain is a Mediterranean country
- Spiderman is a masked crusader
- Siesta is a mid-day map
- Sagittarius is a major constellation
- Scuzz is a music channel
- Steak is an main course
- Sugar is a mighty condiment
- Steer is a male cow
- Stilton is a mouldy cheese
- Spagetti is a main course
- Steel is a metallic compound
- Snake is a mobile classic
- Shaving is a man's choice
- Soft is a mouses cough
- Summer is a month closer
- Stampy is a Minecraft character
- Sleep is a man's comfort
- Sugar is a mood changer
- Sligo is a mad county
- Slane is a massive castle
- Sing is a musical cartoon
- Shopping is a mundane chore
- Stupidness is a medical condition
ANSWER: Salem is a magic cat - how on earth did yee get that?!!!
D D D'S D
- Does Dunkin' Donuts deliver
- Dirty Dozen director's dead
- Dermot drank Dave's Drink
- Dermot detests Dragon's Den
- Donald Duck date's Daisy
- Didier Drogbas dad's dog
- Dermot dreamt Dave's dead
- Dermot dressed Dave's daughter
- Dancing Des does disco
- Dermot digs Devereux's dress
- Dermot detests Dave's dog
- Dermot delivered Dave's dryer
- Don't drink Dave's decaff
- Daisy Duke's double denim
- Don't dunk Dave's donuts
- Digger driver drives digger
- Dermot destroyed Dave's dinner
Answer: Dave dunked Dermot's Digestive
B IS A P IN A M
- Britain is a monarchy with a parliament
- Bond is a man with a pistol
- Bitch is a mother with a pup
Answer: Babe is a pig in a movie
THE C WAS B BY THE S
- The cat was bitten by the snake
- The car was bought by the salesman
- The cow was bolloxed in the slaughterhouse
Answer: The carpet was burned by the straighteners
THE L IS S IN THE M
- The lemon is sour in the mouth
- The loaf is soft in the middle
- The laundry is still in the machine
- The line is straight in the middle
- The lent is starting in a month
- The lasagne is still in the microwave
- The Luas is slow in the morning
- The lemon is sour in the mouth
- The larks are singing in the morning
- The letter is sent in the mail
- The lie is safer in the mouth
- The light is strong in the morning
- The light is shinning in the meadow
- The lollipop is soft in the middle
- The Lunch is Shoved in the Microwave
- The lunch is still in the microwave
- The love is strong in the morning
- The lark is singing in the meadow
- The lever is stuck in the middle
- The lady is smiling in the Mona Lisa
- The Lada is stuck in the mud
- The limousine is stretching in the middle
- The lollipop is sucked in the mouth
- The lime is sliced in the mojito
- The Lego is sharp in the morning
- The lettuce is soggy in the middle
- The leg is stuck in the mud
Answer: The lasagne is spinning in the microwave