Fresh off the back of the release of Greggs vegan sausage roll last week, Aldi has announced they will be selling vegetarian pudding from this Thursday.

Kelly’s Vegetarian Pudding will be available nationwide for €2.29 each.

Seán Kelly of Kelly’s Butchers said, 'It is a high protein low fat product which is very popular with health-conscious people and those watching their weight.'

According to Aldi, Kelly's have used a soya base and a blend of spices to 'create a remarkably meat like taste.'

For those taking part in Veganuary, all that's needed now is a vegan Spice Bag.