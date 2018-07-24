The lads were on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and it seemed like a good opportunity for frontman Alex Turner to show off his new do.

His hair has been making headlines for the last year, with some fans even setting up a petition for him to lop it off along with the beard.

Well, they got their wish.

In all fairness it looks great and light but himself and BFF Miles Kane have morphed into one person...Alex Kane.

We'd give it a four out of five.

And that's unheard of.

Woah, check out the haircut on #AlexTurner! @ArcticMonkeys fans, what do you think??



Tune in to #LSSC tonight to see #ArcticMonkeys perform ‘The Ultracheese’ 🎸 pic.twitter.com/L3zQhjIwtH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2018

Here are the lads performing 'The Ultracheese'

And if you haven't checked out the official video to the magnificent title track to their brilliant new album, 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' featuring Alex before the shaved head: