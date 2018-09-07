This is a simple story about how a small act of kindness can mean so much.

Last week Ron McCartney made a trip in an ambulance to a palliative care unit in Queensland, Australia.

His wife travelling with him told the Ambulance staff on duty that he had eaten very little so the two paramedics, Kate Hanafy and Hanna Hoswell asked Ron if there was one thing, anything he'd like to eat what would it be?

Ron said, "An ice cream sundae"

So, they pulled into McDonalds and got Ron his wish.

According to Mashable, Hanafy said, ""He was wrapped, he was getting it all over his face, getting it all over his shirt, he had a big smile on his face and his wife was tearing up because she was so pleased to see him eating."

The encounter led to this picture and dedication on the Queensland Ambulance Service Facebook page:

Ron passed away a few days later according to a comment on the Facebook post by his daughter, Danielle Smith. She thanked the officers for their act of kindness.

She said, "Thank you so very much to Hannah and Kate, Dad enjoyed this so much and was the last thing he was able to eat by himself," she wrote.

"Mum and I cannot thank QAS enough for all the help and compassion you have all given towards us each time we have had to call you."

So, often the work, and all the extra elements of care of ambulance services worldwide goes unnoticed.

RIP Ron.