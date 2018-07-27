This detailed description of a couple from Cleveland Ohio, honeymooning in Ireland, will make you feel all sorts of patriotic about our spectacular emerald isle.

And you have to be impressed with how much they managed to cram into a 13 day trip.

From making friends in nearly every county, to hiking up to Dún Aonghasa where they released a small lock of their late sister's hair to the wind because she was in love with Ireland, this trip had it all and it's a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

The pair have probably seen more of Ireland than most of us who live here, and if you're planning a staycation you could do worse than use the below list for inspiration.

We also love their description of how an Irish breakfast can cure even a Coppers hangover.

Come back soon lads and next time we'll do it all together!