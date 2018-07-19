There's a foodie show on Netflix and it looks ridiculously good.

In Somebody Feed Phil Phil Rosenthal, the man behind Everybody Loves Raymond takes us on an eating tour of the world with his family, friends and brilliant sense of humour thrown in for good measure too.

On his travels Phil takes in Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Capetown, New York and Ireland, where he visited Brother Hubbard’s, Gallagher’s Boxy House, Guinness, Murphy’s Icecream, Deasy's in Clonakilty and Miyazaki in Cork.

He also went seaweed foraging with Sally McKenna and Darina Allen even cooked Phil a full Irish breakfast in Ballymaloe, where Paul discovered just how good Irish bread and butter is and was left speechless after his feed of sausages, pudding, bacon and eggs.

All episodes are available to stream and to download on Netlix now.