An Extra On Coronation Street Went Viral This Week Because Of This Brilliant Clip
When you're an extra on a TV show things can get pretty boring very quickly.
It involves a lot of standing around in the cold, waiting to be told 'Action!' just so you can walk around in the background of the shot.
Sometimes, a few chosen extras get to play a slightly bigger part, and are given props.
Like this amazing extra who appeared in Coronation Street.
She was handed a camera and was told to snap away.
And thank the soap-opera extra Gods for the person who recorded her moment in the spotlight - because now we have this clip to treasure forever!
..... and the Oscar for best Actress goes to @itvcorrie 's female photographer. Bravo— Tom Hughes (@Tom_Hughes10) January 8, 2018
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uD0rwn0Wvt
It reminds us of this excellent extra from Casino Royale.
this is amazing! this is almost as bad as the sweeper in Casino Royale whose broom doesn't touch the ground— James Egan (@jameswzegan85) January 10, 2018