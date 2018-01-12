It's a tough job but someone has to do it

When you're an extra on a TV show things can get pretty boring very quickly.

It involves a lot of standing around in the cold, waiting to be told 'Action!' just so you can walk around in the background of the shot.

Sometimes, a few chosen extras get to play a slightly bigger part, and are given props.

Like this amazing extra who appeared in Coronation Street.

She was handed a camera and was told to snap away.

And thank the soap-opera extra Gods for the person who recorded her moment in the spotlight - because now we have this clip to treasure forever!

It reminds us of this excellent extra from Casino Royale.