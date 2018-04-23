Anthony Hopkins Will Brighten Up Your Monday
He has cheered up nearly 5 million people so far with this amazing, carefree freakout to some music.
Some headlines said he 'creeps out fans'... NO, HE DOESN'T!
This is him just having a laugh and it's glorious!
Even Hannibal Lecter gets bored sometimes! (probably had a few too many Chiantis...those fava beans are useless sesh food)
Lecter had nothing on this!
This is what happens when you’re all work and no play... pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018