Anyone Else Catch This Brilliant Miriam O'Callaghan Blooper On Primetime Last Night?
There's nothing that fills us with joy quite like a good news blooper.
There's something seriously entertaining about the moment when a serious news programme loses the run of itself.
One eagle eyed Twitter user spotted a brilliant blooper on last night's Primetime show.
Miriam O'Callaghan accidentally wandered into the shot and the moment she realised what happens she turns to the camera and looks like a deer caught in headlights.
Hahaha ooooppss @RTEOne @MiriamOCal #priceless #primetime #rte pic.twitter.com/6invOJysW0— pauldargan Ⓒ (@pauldargan) January 17, 2019
Classic, we could watch her reaction over and over.