There's nothing that fills us with joy quite like a good news blooper.

There's something seriously entertaining about the moment when a serious news programme loses the run of itself.

One eagle eyed Twitter user spotted a brilliant blooper on last night's Primetime show.

Miriam O'Callaghan accidentally wandered into the shot and the moment she realised what happens she turns to the camera and looks like a deer caught in headlights.

Classic, we could watch her reaction over and over.