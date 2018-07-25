Baby Alex Is Here To Instantly Improve Your Life
The Internet is full of stuff, good and bad.
So, every now and then we should remind ourselves of the moments in life when we realise how we take the simplest things in life for granted.
This video is pure gold.
Be warned, if you have a grump on today after you watch this it'll immediately disappear.
Baby Alex was born with Bilateral Moderate Sensorineural hearing loss, making him almost deaf 😢 This is the amazing moment he is fitted with his new hearing aids and hears his mummy’s voice clearly for the first time 😍#amazing #toocute #audiology #technology #ilovealderhey pic.twitter.com/VSk6JauPjJ— 🏥 Alder Hey Children's Hospital (@AlderHey) July 23, 2018