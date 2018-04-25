Cuuuuute overload!!

Every Wednesday we play three banging tracks back to back - it's just a little bit of Friday on Wednesday to get you over the hump!

We've also started asking you to send us a video of your Desk Dancing at home, in the office, on the bus, wherever.

Marian in Clare sent us this supercute clip of her and her and eight month old daughter Aoife just bopping out in the house!

it's not just cute babies though...there's also people dancing in diggers!