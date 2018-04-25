Every Wednesday we play three banging tracks back to back - it's just a little bit of Friday on Wednesday to get you over the hump!

We've also started asking you to send us a video of your Desk Dancing at home, in the office, on the bus, wherever.

Marian in Clare sent us this supercute clip of her and her and eight month old daughter Aoife just bopping out in the house!

WOOHOO!!! 🙌👏🎉



Check out 8 Month old Aoife and her Mammy doing a #DeskDance to our #MuireannsMegamix #Cuuuuuuuuute 😍 pic.twitter.com/nQn1KsPAiD — Today FM (@TodayFM) April 25, 2018

it's not just cute babies though...there's also people dancing in diggers!