Barry Keoghan Has Perfect Response To Alicia Silverstone Tweet
The Dunkirk and Killing Of A Sacred Deer actor had a brilliant suggestion for the Hollywood star when she fished on Twitter for some eatery recommendations.
We need to see her milling into a signature snackbox and curry-cheese chips!
Supermacs on O’Connell Street 👌🏻🇮🇪 https://t.co/DDxxVs1GNJ— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) June 19, 2018
Is her trip here anything to do with Penney's adding a 'Clueless' Tee to their nostalgisa tee collection:
The ultimate #throwbackthursday 🔥 Tees from €8 (Available in: 🇮🇪🇫🇷🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹) #Primark #fashion #summer
And why wouldn't she head to the finest sannich store in Ireland?
If it's good enough for Niall Horan it's good enough for her: