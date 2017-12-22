Behold Dermot & Dave's Snapchat Nativity Play
There was a massive reaction to this stunning piece of radio this morning!
Dermot & Dave, with special guest appearances from some of their loyal Snapchat followers, created quite possibly the best nativity scene we've ever seen!
This was simply stunning - the most unrehearsed yet beautiful piece of radio you'll hear for a long time 😂 Behold: Dermot & Dave's Snapchat Nativity Play @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/pwSd6zY06j— Today FM (@TodayFM) December 22, 2017
Happy Christmas to one and all from the Dermot & Dave team and all at Today FM!!