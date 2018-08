"Holy F*ckin' Jesus!"

That is the only acceptable response to seeing this for the first time.

This is not a gimmick. You can actually buy this monster.

20 pounds of dough.

54 inches by 54 inches.

5 pounds of cheese.

Feeds between 50 - 70.

And it'll set you back about €250.

We're terrified to see the garlic breads.

Our heart goes out to the lad who had this on the back of his moped.