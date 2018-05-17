VOTE HERE:

A wee bit of info on the shortlist:

Heading out this weekend with the family?

Lets face it making dinner is sometimes an absolute snorefest - especially in a household like ours whereby we have picky six year old and a vegetarian who in the words of her husband likes “food that tastes like cardboard.”

So if you are like me and need a break and are thinking of treating the family to some grub here are some of the best family friendly restaurants to check out across the country this weekend!

Dublin

The Townhouse cafe in Powerscourt is great for kids they have an extensive menu to tempt the little ones and highchairs at your service.

One of my favourite places to visit my fellow mum’s when I was on maternity leave was The Market Bar on Fade Street. They let us occupy a table for 6 hours once! Loads of roam for buggies and a great menu for all ages. Tapas make it easy to pick and choose bites but easy to share.

Carluccios on Dawson Street is always bustling with families enjoying a weekend brunch. The staff are great and patient and they also have an extensive kids menu.

Wagamama - I have to do a shout out to this restaurant. They have several locations, a delicious and healthy kids menu and kid friendly staff. Joan’s fav is the chicken katsu curry!

Waterford

L’Atmosphere, Henrietta Street, Waterford - Sounds fancy? Because it is but it also offers mini mains for kids that are good testers for their palates like mini-stews and duck. And they are very reasonably priced.

Momo’s - is a place I have visited twice and I love it. It's colourful and friendly and in 2016 the restaurant took the best kids’ menu award at the Irish Restaurant Awards which included two and three course meals for kids.

Cork

Market Lane has a great reputation for serving up interesting and enticing mains for little ones. They use local and fresh produce which is always a plus.

Offaly

Siroccos Italian Restaurant Tullamore Co Offaly - this award wining restaurant has been mentioned to me many times by listeners over the years. They always aim to use locally sourced food and have truly lively atmosphere which all kids love!

Kerry

The Yummy Cafe Market Tralee, Co Kerry. This eatery is designed for families. Warm and friendly, there is a toddlers play corner, baby facilities in both male and female toilets and an excellent kids menu.

Galway

The Dough Bro’s - If you can get a seat! This place is constantly busy but it has such a lively feel and the biggest range of pizza options I have ever seen, to keep the whole family happy and full!

Nationwide

Milanos - You can’t go wrong. Extensive menus, colouring activity books, mini dough balls! C’mon what’s not to love. There is always a lot of space around the tables and no one will notice if one of the smallies is having a tantrum chances are the same thing is happening at the table right beside you!

