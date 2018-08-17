Better late than never?

Did you ever forget to return a book?

There's no shame greater than heading into your local library with an overdue book and coughing up the fine.

However, you've probably never waited a half a century to return a title!

A book that was a whopping 19,433 days overdue has been returned to a library in County Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council's Library service posted on Twitter highlighting the book that had been overdue since May 30th 1965.

Rev. Roger's "Theobald Mathew" was returned to Thurles Library earlier this week and over the 53 years, some poor divil has racked up a fine of €971.65.

However, Thurles Library say they're going to be sound and round it down to €950. Fair play!