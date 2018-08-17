Did you ever forget to return a book?

There's no shame greater than heading into your local library with an overdue book and coughing up the fine.

However, you've probably never waited a half a century to return a title!

A book that was a whopping 19,433 days overdue has been returned to a library in County Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council's Library service posted on Twitter highlighting the book that had been overdue since May 30th 1965.

An overdue was returned to Thurles Library last evening.



Rev. Roger's "Theobald Mathew".



Published in 1943.



Overdue since 30 May 1965.



Overdue by exactly 19,433 days.



The fine is €971.65.



But if they pay €950 we'll say no more about it 'coz we're sound like that... pic.twitter.com/aeUhBQR6d1 — TippCoCoLibraries (@TippLib) August 15, 2018

Rev. Roger's "Theobald Mathew" was returned to Thurles Library earlier this week and over the 53 years, some poor divil has racked up a fine of €971.65.

However, Thurles Library say they're going to be sound and round it down to €950. Fair play!