It's fair to say we're running out of ways to eat our dinner.

We've had steaks on a slate and chips served in a watering can but there's good news because eating out of plain and simple bowls is coming back into fashion.

'Bowl food' is having a moment after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle served the dish at their wedding earlier this month.

According to the BBC, bowl food is "larger than a canapé and around a quarter of the size of a main course" and is served in "miniature or hand-sized bowls and comes ready to eat with a small fork".

Would ya not just have a bowl of cornflakes?