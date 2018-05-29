'Bowl Food' Is The Latest Food Trend
It's fair to say we're running out of ways to eat our dinner.
We've had steaks on a slate and chips served in a watering can but there's good news because eating out of plain and simple bowls is coming back into fashion.
'Bowl food' is having a moment after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle served the dish at their wedding earlier this month.
Get yours in the bio! Have you seen these beautiful rainbow salads from @stationkitchen? What better way to celebrate any sunshine we get than with a eye catching bowl of goodness. . . . #salad #rainbow #vegetarian #vegan #vegetables #health #healthy #lunch #bowl #bowlfood #bristol #bristolfood #bristoleating #bristolveggie #onmyplate #inmybowl #onmytable
A post shared by Wriggle Bristol (@wrigglebristol) on
According to the BBC, bowl food is "larger than a canapé and around a quarter of the size of a main course" and is served in "miniature or hand-sized bowls and comes ready to eat with a small fork".
Would ya not just have a bowl of cornflakes?