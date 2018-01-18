Renting in Ireland, especially in Dublin, has reached peak levels of ridiculous.

There are sheds in Blanchardstown going for €1,000 per month, and people are willing to pay it, that's the level of desperation we're dealing with here.

That's why this latest sketch from David Atkinson is so painfully good.

It follows the journey of Laura who is booted out of her house with no notice.

The maddest part is that while this video is ripping the piss out of renting in Ireland, most of it is scarily accurate!

The Irish Mammy with her electric blanket solution is our favourite!