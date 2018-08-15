Brown Thomas is decking the halls with boughs of holly a good 130 days early.

The festive decorations have already been spotted by customers in the Dublin and Limerick stores.

First sign of Christmas today, Trees up in Brown Thomas pic.twitter.com/d7rz4k8YYi — Kevin (@Kevnar) August 13, 2018





Christmas trees, decorative stockings and baubles are just some of the bits in stock this August.

This isn’t the first time Brown Thomas' Christmas decorations have been out early. The luxury retailer usually unveil their Christmas Shop in the middle of August.

The news has been met with mixed reaction online:





Brown Thomas in limerick getting the Xmas decorations out already. No. Just no. pic.twitter.com/I2ZxUuSprE — Maurice Moroney (@mossym155) August 13, 2018











