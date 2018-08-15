Brown Thomas Has The Christmas Decorations Up
Brown Thomas is decking the halls with boughs of holly a good 130 days early.
The festive decorations have already been spotted by customers in the Dublin and Limerick stores.
First sign of Christmas today, Trees up in Brown Thomas pic.twitter.com/d7rz4k8YYi— Kevin (@Kevnar) August 13, 2018
Christmas trees, decorative stockings and baubles are just some of the bits in stock this August.
This isn’t the first time Brown Thomas' Christmas decorations have been out early. The luxury retailer usually unveil their Christmas Shop in the middle of August.
The news has been met with mixed reaction online:
Christmas Tree is up @brownthomas .. beautiful but it is still August.. isn't is too early for Christmas? #ChristmasCountdown #Christmas #Dublin pic.twitter.com/vKt6mtPweK— Razan Ibraheem - رزان (@IbrahRazan) August 14, 2018
Brown Thomas in limerick getting the Xmas decorations out already. No. Just no. pic.twitter.com/I2ZxUuSprE— Maurice Moroney (@mossym155) August 13, 2018
Honestly, @brownthomas ? Honestly?#winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/QswLw6AUOl— brian lucey (@brianmlucey) August 14, 2018
So @brownthomas have just ruined my week #HappyMonday 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/m8uA5HPjSB— Ciara Phelan (@ciaraphelan_) August 13, 2018