Buckfast is going on tour lads.

This year the fortified wine will be available for consumption at festivals around the country.

Higher Vision Festival in Navan will play host to the Buckfast bike, as will Castlepalooza in Offaly and Beatyard in Dublin.

But buyer beware! Buckfast has more caffeine than Red Bull with the same caffeine content as six cups of coffee and each 750ml bottle contains 11.25 units of alcohol.

Festival goers are being advised to drink responsibly and to visit drinkaware.ie for more information.