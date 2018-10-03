Twerk or Treat?

Instagram is a treasure trove for make up trends, some a little more appealing than others. We quite enjoyed Candy Skulls and we tolerated Glitter Boobs - but this time it has gone too far. In preparation for Halloween, people have started sharing photos of the newest Halloween trend: "Pumpkin Bums."

It pretty much does what it says on the tin. People are turning their posteriors into pumpkins.

 
 
 
🎃✨TWERK OR TREAT✨🎃 Tag a friend who has a pumpkin perfect bum!💥🙌🏼

We're genuinely speechless as to why this is a thing, but it seems to be taking off.

What ever happened to wearing a black bag and a pair of tights?