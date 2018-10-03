'Bumpkins' Are Now A Thing So Can We Please Cancel Halloween?
Instagram is a treasure trove for make up trends, some a little more appealing than others. We quite enjoyed Candy Skulls and we tolerated Glitter Boobs - but this time it has gone too far. In preparation for Halloween, people have started sharing photos of the newest Halloween trend: "Pumpkin Bums."
It pretty much does what it says on the tin. People are turning their posteriors into pumpkins.
🎃✨TWERK OR TREAT✨🎃 Tag a friend who has a pumpkin perfect bum!💥🙌🏼
We're genuinely speechless as to why this is a thing, but it seems to be taking off.
HAPPY OCTOBER 🎃🧡🧙♀️ FOLLOW FOR MORE HALLOWEEN LOOKS OR MESSAGE ME FOR BOOKINGS✨PS. If you are reposting my girlfriend’s bum tag me please, it’s just polite 😂😍😩✨🎃✨@officialsnazaroo #orangefacepaint #blackfacepaint ✨🎃✨ @evol_uk #orangeglitter #goldglitter #redglitter #blackglitter #greenglitter ✨🎃✨ #bumglitter #glitterbum #pumpkinbum #pumpkinbumbum #glitterpumpkin #pumpkinbodyart #pumpkinmakeup #glittermakeup #halloweenmakeup #halloweenglitter #halloweenmakeupidea #halloween #october1st #31daysofhalloween #halloweenpumpkin #jackolantern #bodyart #bodypainting #fatasss #jigglebooty #mondaymotivation #glitterbooty #pumpkinbooty
What ever happened to wearing a black bag and a pair of tights?