Channel 4's Jon Snow Brilliantly Shuts Down Hecklers On Live TV
Yesterday was a very busy news day following the sudden resignations of UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis.
Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow had his work cut out for him just before he interviewed MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
As the pair go live on air, hecklers can be heard in the background, which is when Snow turns away from the camera and asks the passersby to 'shut up.'
Noise control on #c4news tonight @jonsnowC4 style pic.twitter.com/xTRifY5kuQ— Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) July 9, 2018