‘GUYS COULD YOU SHUT UP FOR JUST THREE MINUTES?’

Yesterday was a very busy news day following the sudden resignations of UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis.

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow had his work cut out for him just before he interviewed MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

As the pair go live on air, hecklers can be heard in the background, which is when Snow turns away from the camera and asks the passersby to 'shut up.'