The Muppets bring back fond memories of Saturday mornings in your PJs, with a bowl of sugary cereal and laughing your head off at Kermit, Miss Piggy and co.

Jim Henson's puppet characters gave us many a laugh back in the day but now, footage of their outtakes is going viral.

Twitter user, @TheMilanTooner shared the many outtakes when two puppets are trying to roll out a drum.

It's not as easy as it sounds but the bloopers are very cute:

you haven't experienced life until you've seen Muppet outtakes pic.twitter.com/D4b2OAgVJm — The MilanTooner (@TheMilanTooner) May 16, 2018



