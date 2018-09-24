Captain Curtains!

We all have to start somewhere.

And for Captain America himself, his start was a movie called 'Asleep At The Wheel' back in the late nineties. 

He says "Happy Monday" in the Tweet and to be honest he could have passed as an emaciated Shaun Ryder with that haircut.

And now a campaign has birthed for him to have the same hair in Avengers 4:

 

 

However, it seems even Chris doesn't know what his first paid gig was for!

Luckily, he has some rampant fans that know him more than himself: