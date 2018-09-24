We all have to start somewhere.

And for Captain America himself, his start was a movie called 'Asleep At The Wheel' back in the late nineties.

He says "Happy Monday" in the Tweet and to be honest he could have passed as an emaciated Shaun Ryder with that haircut.

Here’s a clip from my very first professional acting gig.



Based on my personal style choices, I’m pretty sure the movie was called, ‘Asleep at the Wheel’. Happy Monday, everyone. pic.twitter.com/3vS3FoOvau — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 24, 2018

And now a campaign has birthed for him to have the same hair in Avengers 4:

petition for steve rogers to have the same haircut in avengers 4 — des (@lightbloods) September 24, 2018

However, it seems even Chris doesn't know what his first paid gig was for!

Luckily, he has some rampant fans that know him more than himself: