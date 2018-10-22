Not only is Australian actor Chris Hemsworth outrageously talented, painfully good looking and incredibly wealthy - it turns out he's also one of the nicest people out there. While travelling through Brisbane, he noticed a hitchhicker on the side of the road looking to get to Byron Bay.

Chris, and his friend Luke Zocchi, picked up American singer Scott Hildebrand and offered him a lift. Little did he know they were en route to Chris' private chopper.

Hildebrand, who had just arrived from Mexico, couldn't believe his luck.

"The experience was so cool and unexpected," he told E! News. "They're so nice and I couldn't believe it was happening."