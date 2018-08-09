So many questions

Christina Aguilera jetted into Dublin this week, however up until last night no one was really sure why the A list singer was in town.

On Wednesday, Christina posted a picture taken of her on Dublin's Drury street and sent the internet into meltdown.

It then became clear why Christina was in town when she appeared on stage at the 3Arena.

 

Christina Aguilera singing after we danced tonight!

A post shared by Danny Lewin (@dannymlewin) on

Exactly why Christina performed a secret gig in Dublin, or who she was performing for still remains a mystery.