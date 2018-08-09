Christina Aguilera Performed A Secret Gig Last Night In Dublin
Christina Aguilera jetted into Dublin this week, however up until last night no one was really sure why the A list singer was in town.
Proud of my 🇮🇪 roots pic.twitter.com/XmawpKdXld— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 8, 2018
On Wednesday, Christina posted a picture taken of her on Dublin's Drury street and sent the internet into meltdown.
Christina Aguilera just posted a photo of herself outside my apartment and I don't know what to do. SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/Dgkkw0E7d9— Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) August 8, 2018
It then became clear why Christina was in town when she appeared on stage at the 3Arena.
Christina Aguilera singing after we danced tonight!
Exactly why Christina performed a secret gig in Dublin, or who she was performing for still remains a mystery.