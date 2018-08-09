Christina Aguilera jetted into Dublin this week, however up until last night no one was really sure why the A list singer was in town.

Proud of my 🇮🇪 roots pic.twitter.com/XmawpKdXld — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 8, 2018

On Wednesday, Christina posted a picture taken of her on Dublin's Drury street and sent the internet into meltdown.

Christina Aguilera just posted a photo of herself outside my apartment and I don't know what to do. SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/Dgkkw0E7d9 — Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) August 8, 2018

It then became clear why Christina was in town when she appeared on stage at the 3Arena.

Christina Aguilera singing after we danced tonight! A post shared by Danny Lewin (@dannymlewin) on Aug 8, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

Exactly why Christina performed a secret gig in Dublin, or who she was performing for still remains a mystery.