Over 150 volunteers spent 1600 hours making the the White House Christmas ready for the Trumps.

More than 18,000 lights adorn 53 trees throughout the Presidential residence with over 1000 feet of garland wrapped around the bannisters.

Christmas trees and holiday decorations are seen in the Grand Foyer of the @WhiteHouse



While in the state Dining Room a 350 pound gingerbread replica of the White house takes centre stage.

The Blue Room's Christmas tree stands at 18 feet, 6 inches tall and was brought into the White House last week, via carriage, from growers based out of Endeavor, Wisconsin.

It's fair to say there's nothing subtle about a Trump Christmas at the White House.

Christmas trees and holiday decorations are seen in the Grand Foyer of the @WhiteHouse

