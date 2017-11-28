It took 1600 hours to complete

Over 150 volunteers spent 1600 hours making the the White House Christmas ready for the Trumps.

More than 18,000 lights adorn 53 trees throughout the Presidential residence with over 1000 feet of garland wrapped around the bannisters.

While in the state Dining Room a 350 pound gingerbread replica of the White house takes centre stage.

It's fair to say there's nothing subtle about a Trump Christmas at the White House.

 

Although in true internet style, not everyone was a fan...