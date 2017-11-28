Christmas Has Arrived For The Trumps At The White House
Over 150 volunteers spent 1600 hours making the the White House Christmas ready for the Trumps.
More than 18,000 lights adorn 53 trees throughout the Presidential residence with over 1000 feet of garland wrapped around the bannisters.
Christmas trees and holiday decorations are seen in the Grand Foyer of the @WhiteHouse— 🧚♀️⚔️🌶FIERY"GᖇIT” 2CNTS🌶👣💋🎭🦅🎗🧞♀️ (@SusanStormXO) November 28, 2017
Gorgeous
God Bless America
God Bless OUR PRESIDENT & First Lady
God Bless Our Vice President & Second Lady
God Bless All United to Bring IT BACK
PRIDE HONOR RESPECT ✊ & Love & Faith pic.twitter.com/vBdMR9DSBx
While in the state Dining Room a 350 pound gingerbread replica of the White house takes centre stage.
The Blue Room's Christmas tree stands at 18 feet, 6 inches tall and was brought into the White House last week, via carriage, from growers based out of Endeavor, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/5jKkZQxYSY— TRUMP News 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) November 27, 2017
It's fair to say there's nothing subtle about a Trump Christmas at the White House.
Christmas trees and holiday decorations are seen in the Grand Foyer of the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/spCdKzxcL8— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 27, 2017
Although in true internet style, not everyone was a fan...
Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like the stick labyrinth at the end of Season 1 of True Detective pic.twitter.com/jl0mHJjgRb— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 27, 2017