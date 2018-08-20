Cúl Heroes Introduce Two New Legends Following Limerick Win
Cúl Heroes, the official trading cards for the GAA, have outdone themselves!
Following Limerick's heroic win yesterday they've released two new cards, featuring two Today FM Limerick legends and we want to run out and print these ASAP.
Introducing the latest Cúl Heroes, Dermot Whelan and Noni Considine!!
Noni is some baller— Cúl Heroes (@CulHeroes) August 20, 2018
@TodayFM @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/vuHSLy3LYJ
Dermot for player of the year@TodayFM @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/KxqSBXijEF— Cúl Heroes (@CulHeroes) August 20, 2018