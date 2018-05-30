Forget your soya and your almond milk. Cockroach milk is what we'll all be drinking instead.

Yep. It's being hailed as the latest 'superfood', with experts saying it’ll be appearing on menus everywhere in the near future.

Researchers from the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in India found that the milk of cockroaches boasts a number of nutritional benefits including proteins and essential amino acids.

It's said to taste similar to cow's milk and is secreted from the insects in the form of crystals.

So who wants a glass?