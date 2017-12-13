This might be one of the greatest things to ever happen.

Alex Bermingham, an actress from Cork, has gone viral after posting this amazing tweet explaining how her Granny had managed to get accidentally kinky while decorating the Christmas tree this year.

My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings.



Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa — Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) December 11, 2017

There's so much to love about this, and we kind of adore the finished look.

Maybe Granny is on to something. Knicker-decorated Christmas trees - the next big trend for Christmas 2018?!