Forget your meditation and your yoga. Cow cuddling looks set to be the latest wellness craze.

A farm in New York is now offering people the chance to "bring relaxation, healing and awareness about (their) body language" through a method they've called "cow cuddling".

Ok then.

Mountain Horse Farm says cows generally have a sensitive nature, making them the ideal cuddle buddy. They also have a slightly higher body temperature and a slightly lower heart rate than humans and cuddling them promotes relaxation.

However, it's not going to be cheap.

A 90-minute session costs $300 (€256) for two and involves petting, brushing, cuddling the cows.

Any entrepreneurial Irish farmers out there want to give this a go?