Last year the Inflatable Pub Company made headlines when people discovered you could order a blow up Irish pub and ship it to anywhere in the world.

The pubs are made from the same materials as a bouncy castle, but inside there's a working bar.

However one American website, Refinery 29, has created a video, showing exactly what you get for your money if you hire or buy one of these inflatable pubs.

They explain you can get 'traditional Irish fare, including shepherd's pie, soda bread and curry fries, you can book 'Irish step dancers' and hire an Irish wolfhound petting zoo.