Crocodile Dundee Is Back Starring Paul Hogan And Chris Hemsworth
Following this latest clip released for the Crocodile Dundee reboot we are left with more questions than ever.
Although we now know Chris Hemsworth will appear in the latest instalment alongside the original Crocodile Dundee himself, Paul Hogan.
The mystery project, Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, follows Mick Dundee’s American son Brian as he travels from the US to the Australian outback.
Brian is played by the always hilarious US comedian Danny McBride.
The project is set for release this summer.